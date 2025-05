Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Bawana, 17 fire tenders at spot | Video Bawana factory fire: At least 17 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the flames. Due to a blast, the building collapsed.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana on Saturday (May 24). The incident occurred at around 4:48 a.m. in Sector 2, DSIDC Bawana. At least 17 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the flames. Due to a blast, the building collapsed.

No injuries have been reported so far in the fire mishap. More details are awaited in this regard.