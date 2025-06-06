Delhi: Fire breaks out at e-rickshaw charging station in Ghonda area Delhi fire: Meanwhile, a fire incident was reported on Friday morning at the Revenue Building in ITO, New Delhi. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze originated in Room No. 238 on the second floor at approximately 10:00 AM.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of ​​North-East Delhi on Friday (June 6). At least four fire engines rushed to the spot, said an official of the Delhi Fire Services.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Fire breaks out at Revenue Building in Delhi's ITO

Meanwhile, a fire incident was reported on Friday morning at the Revenue Building in ITO, New Delhi. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze originated in Room No. 238 on the second floor at approximately 10:00 AM.

The fire broke out in the office of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer BV Gerangal. Seven fire tenders were immediately dispatched due to the strategic significance of the location. Firefighters brought the situation under control within 20 minutes.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning cables. While some electronic equipment and official documents sustained damage, there were no reported casualties. Evacuation protocols were promptly followed, with the affected room and adjacent offices cleared as a precaution.

Authorities have informed the police, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.