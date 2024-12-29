Delhi elections: Under 'Operation Lotus', BJP wants to delete 5,000 votes in my constituency, claims Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday over the voters list row. He claimed that the BJP has been operating an 'Operation Lotus' since December 15 to manipulate the voter list in the national capital ahead of the state assembly elections.

In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have filed application for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes, he added.

Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12 per cent of total voters in the assembly, the former CM asked, adding a kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of the election.

Kejriwal said, "BJP wants to win the election anyhow, even by dishonesty. But, the people of Delhi will not let this happen. The said tactics they used in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections - we will not let them win here by using that tactic."

The former Delhi chief minister also wrote a letter to the District Election Official (DEO) on the voters list row.

AAP manipulating votes in Delhi to win upcoming assembly polls: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP also made similar allegation against the ruling party. The saffron party on Saturday accused AAP of "manipulating votes" in Delhi to win the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, sharing data of voters in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, claimed that lakhs of minority voters were added to the electoral rolls.

He claimed that many Hindu house owners in Tughlaqabad and Kalkaji constituencies, currently held by AAP, have complained that many minority community persons were registered as voters. The BJP leaders also presented the complainants from Tughlakabad in the press conference.