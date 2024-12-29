Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi highlights significance of Mahakumbh, says it gives message of 'unity' | Highlights

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi addresses 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. Highlighting the significance of the Mahakumbh to be held from January 13 in Pryagraj, PM Modi said, the mega religious event gives a message of unity and this time, the devotees from across the country and the world will also witness the digital Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event: PM Modi

"The Maha Kumbh is going to be held in Prayagraj from January 13. At this time, mammoth preparations are going on at the Sangam banks there. When we participate in the Kumbh, let us make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in society. For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of Unity. Devotees will be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones..."

PM Modi hails Raj Kapoor for his contribution in films

"Raj Kapoor ji introduced the world to the soft power of India through films. Rafi Sahab's voice had that magic which touched every heart. Be it devotional songs or romantic songs, sad songs, he brought every emotion alive with his voice. Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu has taken Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well. Tapan Sinha ji's films gave a new vision to the society..."

The Constitution is our guiding light: PM Modi

"On the 26th of January 2025, our Constitution is completing 75 years. The Constitution is our guiding light, it is our guide. This year, on Samvidhan Divas, 26th November, India celebrates 75 years of the adoption of its Constitution. To honour this milestone, a nationwide campaign invites citizens to read the Preamble and share their videos, fostering a sense of collective pride and unity. A special website http://Constitution75.com has been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution. You can read the Constitution in myriad languages and ask questions pertaining to the Constitution," he added.

'Mann Ki Baat' shows people like positive stories, inspiring examples: PM Modi

With ‘Mann Ki Baat’ set to complete 10 years, PM Modi in September said contrary to the belief that only spicy or negative conversations receive much attention, the monthly radio broadcast has proven that people like positive stories and inspiring examples. Speaking in an episode of the radio programme on September 29 in which he talked about social issues and highlighted people's efforts for a cause in different parts of the country, PM Modi described it as an "emotional" episode and said the programme has become a unique platform that celebrates the spirit of India.

The prime minister said the monthly radio broadcast showcases the collective strength of the nation.

"This episode today is going to make me emotional. It's flooding me with a lot of old memories...The reason is that this journey of ours in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is completing 10 years. 10 years ago ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started on the day of Vijayadashami on October 3," PM Modi said.