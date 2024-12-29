Delhi weather update: City shivers at 9 degrees Celsius amid cold wave, AQI remains 'poor'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jama Masjid engulfed in fog during a cold winter morning.

Delhi woke up to chilly and hazy Sunday morning as the temperature continued to drop in the national capital with intensifying cold waves. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be at 9 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast very dense fog throughout the day with relative humidity at 56 per cent.

Visuals showed dense fog blanketing pockets of Delhi. Night shelters in the city came as a relief to those who are homeless. These government shelters provided them with facilities including a blanket, meals and a bed. Those who took refuge here from the bitter cold said that they were asked to show their Aadhaar cards before entering the makeshift shelters.