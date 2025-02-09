Delhi election results LIVE: Delhi BJP chief calls meeting with elected MLAs to discuss CM name

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi election results LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which scripted history by wresting power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, marking the end of the 27-year-long drought, is set to start deliberations to pick the name of the next chief minister of the state. On Sunday, the buzz over BJP's chief ministerial pick has intensified. Parvesh Verma's political currency skyrocketed with his stupendous victory over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi by 4,089 votes, positioning him as a potential claimant to the top post in the upcoming BJP government. He is also the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma. The BJP winners also included several experienced senior leaders who are also in the race for the chief minister's post, party leaders said after the poll results were declared on Saturday. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called a meeting with elected MLAs at the evening on Sunday to discuss the name of the CM and the formation of the government.