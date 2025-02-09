Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
  Delhi election results LIVE: Delhi BJP chief calls meeting with elected MLAs to discuss CM name
Delhi election results LIVE: Delhi BJP chief calls meeting with elected MLAs to discuss CM name

Delhi election results LIVE: The BJP on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority. The BJP won 48 of the 70 assembly seats at stake.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Feb 09, 2025 11:51 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 12:58 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which scripted history by wresting power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, marking the end of the 27-year-long drought, is set to start deliberations to pick the name of the next chief minister of the state. On Sunday, the buzz over BJP's chief ministerial pick has intensified. Parvesh Verma's political currency skyrocketed with his stupendous victory over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi by 4,089 votes, positioning him as a potential claimant to the top post in the upcoming BJP government. He is also the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma. The BJP winners also included several experienced senior leaders who are also in the race for the chief minister's post, party leaders said after the poll results were declared on Saturday. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called a meeting with elected MLAs at the evening on Sunday to discuss the name of the CM and the formation of the government.

Live updates :Delhi election results

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:51 PM (IST) Posted by Abhirupa Kundu

    BJP winning candidate from Gandhi Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely leaves from Raj Niwas

    BJP winning candidate from Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency, Arvinder Singh Lovely leaves from Raj Niwas, the official residence of Delhi LG. He says, "It was just a courtesy meeting."

     

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:33 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    We have zero tolerance for corruption : Manoj Tiwari on 'CAG report'

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on PM Modi's 'CAG report' remark said, "There is a guarantee of PM Modi and BJP that we have zero tolerance for corruption and crime, which is why, CAG report is very important... When one person (referring to Arvind Kejriwal) who began his political career by raising his voice against corruption and the same person went to jail on accusation of corruption, this is the need of the hour."

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:30 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Nadda, Shah hold meeting on govt formation in Delhi

    BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting regarding the formation of government in Delhi.

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and Sandeep Pathak arrive at Kejriwal's residence

    AAP leaders including party's MP Sanjay Singh, the winning candidate from Babarpur assembly seat Gopal Rai and AAP's general secretary Sandeep Pathak arrived at former Delhi CM and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal's residence

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Kailash Gahlot meets with LG

    BJP's winning candidate from Bijwasan Assembly seat Kailash Gahlot arrived at Raj Niwas Kailash Gahlot. He said, "I am here just for a courtesy meeting with the LG."

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Pravesh Verma arrives at Raj Niwas

    BJP leader Pravesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, arrived at Raj Niwas.

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mohan Singh Bisht meets Home Minister Amit Shah

    Mohan Singh Bisht, the newly elected BJP MLA from Mustafabad, met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday. Shah won the seat by defeating AAP candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan by 17,578 votes.

  • Feb 09, 2025 12:03 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena dissolves seventh Legislative Assembly

    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025.

  • Feb 09, 2025 11:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Atishi resigns as Delhi CM, a day after AAP debacle

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday resigned from the top post after meeting LG VK Saxena at the Rajk Niwas.

