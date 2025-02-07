Attention Delhi Metro commuters: DMRC to start operations from 4 am on Feb 8 for election results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) DMRC to start operations from 4 am on Feb 8 for election results

In preparation for the Delhi Assembly Election results on February 8, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced change in timing for special operational measures to ensure smooth travel for election staff and officials.

The DMRC in this regard issued an official statement announcing that metro train services across all lines will begin at 4:00 AM from terminal stations on both days. Notably, the special arrangement from Delhi Metro will ensure officials and other election duty personnel reach their destinations on time.

"On the day of vote counting on February 8, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from their terminal stations at 4 am so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility," the statement said.

In addition, to facilitate the polling officials/staff returning late after election duty, the last metro services on all lines will be also extended on the intervening night of February 5 and 6, it said.

The time has been extended from 11 pm to 12 pm on the Red Line. It will be 11 pm to 11. 30 pm on Yellow Line's sector from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Baldi, and from 11 pm to 11. 45 on Samaypur Baldi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

The timing on the Blue Line will be extended till 11.50 pm, while the timing has been extended to 12 am on the Violet Line and 1 am, it added.

Apart from this, to accommodate early morning travel for election staff, metro trains will run at a 30-minute frequency until 6:00 AM. After that, the Delhi Metro services will follow the regular schedule for the rest of the day. However, there will be no changes in train timings for daily commuters, the DMRC said.