Delhi Election Results: Atishi dances to celebrate her Kalkaji victory amid AAP's big defeat | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Atishi dances to celebrate her Kalkaji victory

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was seen dancing after her victory in the Assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency. However, her celebratory movement is not much welcomed by the social media users and leaders, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lost elections drastically. A video of the Outgoing Delhi CM dancing and celebrating with supporters is going viral. Atishi is among a few AAP ministers and senior leaders who won the elections as most of the party big guns have lost including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

She retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest with BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, who lost the seat, by a margin of 3,521 votes. Atishi has won the Kalkaji seat for the second consecutive term. According to the Election Commission, Atishi has got 52,154 votes whereas Bidhuri polled 48,633 votes with Congress' Alka Lamba securing the third place with 4,392 votes.

Atishi celebrates victory | Watch

'This is not a time for celebration', said Atishi

Prior to her 'joyuos' celebration, Atishi said she has won her seat, but it is not a time to celebrate. She accepted the people's mandate in the assembly elections, calling it a "setback" and said, "First of all, I thank the people of Delhi and our party workers who stood strong. We accept the mandate. The war against BJP's dictatorship and hooliganism will continue. This is a setback but AAP's fight for the people of Delhi and the country will go on." She further expressed her gratitude to her supporters and said, "I thank the people who trusted me. I also thank my team, which faced all challenges and took our message to the public.

I have won my seat but this is not a time for celebration -- this is the time to fight. The battle against BJP's authoritarianism will continue."

Swati Maliwal terms it 'shameless display'

Atishi's celebration drew sharp criticism from AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, she called it a "shameless display". "What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the senior leaders lost, and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" Maliwal asked on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the Aam Aadmi Party by 25 seats in the Delhi assembly elections after 27 years. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 47 seats while AAP was restricted to 22.