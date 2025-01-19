Delhi polls: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi seeking land to build houses for sanitation workers, other govt staffs

Follow us on Image Source : AAP/X Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Election 2025: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (January 19) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking land at subsidised rates to construct houses for sanitation workers and other government employees of the national capital.

Delhi government can build a house if Centre provides land

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal announced that if the Centre provides land, the Delhi government will construct houses for sanitation workers. "I have seen sanitation staff spending their lives in slums. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister to come up with a scheme for government employees. As land comes under the Centre. So, if the Centre can provide the land at a highly subsidised rate then the Delhi government can build a house for them. We can start by building homes for the sanitation staff," said the former CM.

The AAP leader further said he has requested that the scheme be started by building homes for the sanitation staff of NDMC and Nagar Nigam, under which the central government will provide land and the Delhi government will construct the house. "I have requested that we begin this scheme from the sanitation workers of NDMC and Nagar Nigam, under which the central government will provide land and the Delhi government will construct the house. The sanitation workers will get the installments deducted from their salaries in the few last years before retiring," he said.

"I hope the centre and the PM agree on this because this is for the poor people. Later on, this scheme can be implemented for the other government workers too," he added.

Kejriwal's letter to PM Modi

In a letter to PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "I am writing to draw your attention to a very important issue of sanitation workers working in NDMC and MCD areas. These workers are the backbone of the sanitation system of our city. They live in government-provided accommodations during their employment but have to vacate these houses after retirement. They are unable to purchase their own houses or take expensive rental houses in Delhi, which puts them and their families in a vulnerable situation.

Since land matters in Delhi come under the Central Government, you are requested to provide land to sanitation workers at concessional rates. The Delhi Government will construct houses for them on these lands and the workers will repay the cost of these houses to the Government in easy installments.

This is a problem faced by all government employees, especially lower-level employees. Therefore, I request you to start this scheme with sanitation workers and then extend it to all government employees. I am sure that you will agree with this proposal and will work on it soon by preparing an action plan."

(Input: Ankamika Gaur)

