Delhi Assembly Election: Kejriwal says he could not fulfil 3 promises, work will be completed in next 5 years

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday acknowledged he could not fulfil three promises that he had made to the people of Delhi which includes cleaning the Yamuna River, providing clean drinking water, and upgrading Delhi's roads to European standards. Kejriwal said that while significant progress has been made towards these, the goals will be achieved within the next five years.

"I could not fulfill 3 promises - first cleaning the Yamuna, second providing clean drinking water and third making Delhi's roads of European standard. A lot of work has been done for these... all these 3 works will be completed in the next 5 years," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also announced that the Aam Aadmi Party would take decisive steps to extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants if re-elected to power. Addressing a press conference here, he highlighted concerns raised by tenants across Delhi.

"Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes," he said. Assuring a resolution to the issue, Kejriwal said, "We will ensure that after the elections, tenants, many of whom belong to the Purvanchal region, will also enjoy the benefits of free electricity and water."

The announcement comes as the Aam Aadmi Party ramps up its campaign for the Delhi assembly elections slated for February 5. The results are to be declared on February 8.

Seeking a third consecutive term, the AAP has built its campaign around its welfare initiatives, presenting free utilities and improved public services as its core strengths.

(With inputs from PTI)