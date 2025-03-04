Delhi DRM transferred days after stampede at railway station in national capital At least 18 people were killed in a stampede on February 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station, which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Mahakumbh was underway.

Delhi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sukhwinder Singh was transferred on Tuesday. The development comes after a fortnight of a stampede in which 18 passengers lost their lives at the New Delhi Railway Station.

However, railway officials denied the suggestion that Singh's transfer was linked with the February 15 stampede. But, the sources said his new posting has been pushed forward due to the tragedy at the New Delhi Station that killed 18 people and injured dozens.

Singh was appointed Delhi Division DRM in July 2023 and his two-year term was ending later this year.

Pushpesh R Tripathi appointed as new Delhi DRM

The Railway Ministry, in a notification, said Pushpesh R Tripathi from the North Central Railway Zone will replace Singh. The order did not mention anything about Singh's new posting.

"The Ministry of Railways has with the approval of the President decided that Shri Pushpesh R Tripathi, NFHAG (non-functional higher administrative grade)/IRSEE (Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers)/North Central Railway should be transferred and posted as DRM/Delhi/Northern Railway vice Shri Sukhwinder Singh, IRSEE, orders for whom will follow," the order read.

SC refuses to entertain plea on stampede at New Delhi railway station

Earlier a few days ago on February 28, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea that sought directions to be given to authorities on crowd management, claiming that over 200 people had died in a recent stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

"Is there any proof that 200 have died?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and PK Mishra asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The counsel claimed several videos of the stampede at the railway station were uploaded on X and the Railways has issued notices to the witnesses who were present there.

"Those persons can approach the court," the bench said.

The bench asked whether the petitioner believed that the concerned authorities were neglecting the issue. The counsel said the petition was filed for proper implementation of the National Disaster Management Act and relevant rules for crowd management.

The bench dismissed the plea and said the petitioner may approach the Delhi High Court with the grievance.

The counsel said the plea has arrayed all the states and Union Territories as party respondents in the matter.

On February 19, the Delhi High Court had asked the Railways to examine the fixing of maximum passengers and sale of platform tickets -- issues raised in a PIL filed before it over the recent stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

The high court had asked the authorities concerned to state the details of decisions taken by it on these issues in its affidavit.

(With PTI inputs)

