UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Mahakumbh in Assembly: 'No incident of crime took place during Kumbh Mela' Yogi Adityanath-led government successfully organised Mahakumbh 2025, which held from January 13 (Paush Purnima) to February 26 (Maha Shivaratri), creating history as over 66 crore devotees visited Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed the state Assembly over just-concluded Mahakumbh 2025. The chief minister asserted that no incident of crime or eve-teasing took place during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

"In 45 days of Mahakumbh, more than 66 crore people from the country and the world visited the Mela. Out of the 66 crore people who visited Mahakumbh, half of them must have been women pilgrims, but there was not even one incident of harassment, loot, abduction or killing. More than the expected number of people visited Mahakumbh, and those who came and took a holy dip returned with a sense of overwhelm. The international media also praised Prayagraj Mahakumbh," Yogi said.

CM Yogi quotes Rajat Sharma's statement on Mahakumbh during his speech

The chief minister quoted India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's statement to highlight the success of the historic Mahakumbh - world's largest religious event.

"Success of such a large gathering in a city is not less than a miracle. The state government showed that with the strong will, such a massive event can be successfully organised. A government can manage the arrival of over 66 crore people, if communication is proper and crowd management skill remains at play. The success of the Mahakumbh shows that police, known for threatening people, can be friendly, rumours can be overcome with the trust of people. With the right set of business skills, over Rs 3 lakh crore can be earned by investing Rs 7,500 crore. It was a litmus test (Agni Pariksha) for the state government and the Centre. The success of the event added glory to the Sanatan Dharma," Yogi said, quoting Rajat Sharma.

Mahakumbh has been able to showcase the state's ability to hold such a large event to the country and the country's ability to the world, Yogi said, adding the misinformation that you tried to spread could not affect the faith of the people of the country.

"No one in the country trusted your words. And soon, the public will stop listening to you. What we are doing in Sambhal is also due to faith," Yogi said, targeting the Opposition in the Assembly.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, attracts millions of pilgrims from across the world, making crowd management a critical challenge for authorities. This year, over 66 crore pilgrims attended the religious event, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which has been projecting it as a major success.

