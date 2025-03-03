CM Yogi speaks on Mahakumbh stampede: 'We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted because...' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government acted swiftly to prevent panic after the Mahakumbh stampede on January 29. The chief minister credited the police for their role in maintaining security and managing crowds efficiently.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a gathering of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Postal Service officials in Lucknow on Monday, said his government acted swiftly to control the situation after the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, ensuring timely medical aid for victims while preventing widespread panic.

"We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted as eight crore devotees and sadhus were present in Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area at the time and panic could have worsened the situation," he added.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Sangam ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing day of the Maha Kumbh.

Adityanath noted that apart from millions of devotees, seers and sadhus from 13 Akhadas were also scheduled to take the ritualistic 'Amrit Snan' (holy dip) that morning.

Yogi on major challenges at Mahakumbh

He explained that two major challenges often arise in such events -- determining the bathing order among the Akharas, which has historically led to disputes, and ensuring the ritual proceeds smoothly at the scheduled time of 4 AM.

Despite the tragedy, all Akhadas were prepared to go ahead with the 'snan', but the administration intervened to postpone the event.

"I personally requested them to delay the ritual to manage the situation," Adityanath said, adding that officials closely monitored the crowd, evacuated the Sangam area by noon, and ensured the 'snan' resumed by 2:30 PM.

He underscored the importance of effective crisis management, stating, "In difficult situations, many people panic and give up, but we must develop the strength to make firm decisions with patience and control."

The chief minister also emphasised the importance of effective coordination among stakeholders, including devotees, sadhus and administrative officials.

"I personally initiated dialogues to maintain order and ensure smooth execution of the event," he said.

"When faced with adversity, many people give up, assuming that things will take their course. However, true leadership lies in tackling challenges with composure, just as we did during Maha Kumbh to ensure its smooth execution," he said. The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, attracts millions of pilgrims from across the world, making crowd management a critical challenge for authorities. This year, over 66 crore pilgrims attended the religious event, according to the Uttar Pradesh government which has been projecting it as a major success.

Adityanath also stressed the importance of patience and resilience in handling difficult situations, citing the successful execution of the Maha Kumbh as an example.

Speaking at the programme on "Nation-Building through the Successful Organization of Mahakumbh," held with officials from IIM and the Indian Postal Service, he highlighted how effective crisis management ensured a smooth and orderly event. The CM noted that Mahakumbh teaches patience and adherence to natural laws.

Referring to past reports by international media and UNESCO, the chief minister pointed out that earlier editions of Maha Kumbh were often associated with chaos, mismanagement, and filth.

"In 2019, we aimed to change that perception. When we step away from the beaten path and do something different, it becomes memorable," he said.

Recalling an incident from the 2013 Kumbh, Adityanath said, "As a Yogi, I was at my camp in Prayagraj when I read news reports that the Prime Minister of Mauritius had visited but refused to take a dip in the Ganga due to pollution.

He merely offered his prayers from a distance and left. "This incident stayed with me. A foreign dignitary came to our sacred event and left disappointed. It meant there was a flaw in our preparations, and we needed to fix it."

(With PTI inputs)