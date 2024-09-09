Delhi court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in Waqf Board case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Jailed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday (September 9) remanded AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection to the money laundering case regarding the alleged irregularities in the recruitment and misuse of properties of the Delhi Waqf Board. The court, in its order, sent the AAP Okhla MLA to judicial custody until September 23, following his initial arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2. "Judicial custody till September 23," Special Judge Rakesh Syal of Rouse Avenue Court stated in his order.

Khan might hamper the investigation: ED

Significantly, the Delhi Court passed the order after the ED argued that the accused was not required for further custody and requested that he be remanded to judicial custody.

The ED informed the court that, if released, Khan might influence witnesses and hamper the investigation, and therefore a judicial custody be necessiated. They also noted that Khan had been non-cooperative during his earlier remand period.

However, Khan's lawyer had opposed the ED's application during the hearing and requested the court to release his client, stating that the judge could impose any conditions necessary. But in a major blow to Khan, the court had then remanded him to judicial custody.





AAP, BJP tussle over Amanatullah Khan's arrest

It is pertinent to note that earlier a massive uproar occurred following Khan's arrest on September 2. According to reports, the ED team, which arrived at the AAP MLA's house for the investigation, was initially barred from entering. However, after paramilitary forces arrived, Khan had then opened the gates and the ED initiated their search. After hours of investigation, Khan was finally taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2.

Significantly, amid the ED's investigation, a political war of words also triggered between the AAP and BJP. While, AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized the central government and the ED, accusing them of acting without evidence. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Singh said, "There is no evidence against Amanatullah Khan, but both Modi's dictatorship and the ED's hooliganism continue." On the other hand, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva criticized the AAP for its "long list of corrupt" individuals and alleged Khan's involvement in the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case.



