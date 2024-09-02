'ED became BJP's weapon to spoil atmosphere in Delhi': AAP on raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Amid the Enforcement Directorate's raid at the residence of Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday (September 2) extended support to its Okhla MLA while dismissing the probe agency's actions as hooliganism. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), leaders across the party lines criticized the probing agency, stating that it is only working at the behest of the BJP government.





AAP leaders condemn the move

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia condemned the move, citing that the ED is suppressing every voice raised against the BJP. He said that while those who do not get suppressed are arrested and put behind bars.





Significantly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also condemned the raid, stating that there is no evidence against Amanatullah Khan, but both Modi's dictatorship and the ED's hooliganism continue.

He further clarified Khan's innocence, citing information that the case in which the ED raided the house of the AAP MLA early this morning is entirely false.

He said, "In the Waqf Board case registered in 2016, the CBI filed a complaint and after 6 years of investigation, filed a final charge sheet saying that no economic crime was committed. After this, in the year 2020, the ED and ACB registered a case on the same matter, and ACB arrested Amanatullah Khan, but the court granted bail, saying that no corruption took place."

"But the ED's evil intentions did not stop here. Raids were conducted in 2023, but nothing was found. After this, an interrogation was done for 13 hours in 2024. Now he was called for questioning, to which he told the ED that his mother-in-law had undergone cancer surgery, so he needed some time. But dictator Modi and the BJP's ruthless ED arrived early in the morning to do hooliganism," he added.





Further, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed the centre and ED against the action. He said, "This is a case of 2016... For 8 years, all the agencies have investigated this case at different levels. Nothing has been found till now. It is a matter of great shame for the central government that despite their investigation by ACB and CBI, it could not be seen that money transaction has taken place... The central government wants all the government departments in Delhi to remain vacant... The whole country is seeing how the agencies are being misused and as the elections come closer, these people will increase this kind of pressure even more.

If you committed corruption, you will have to answer: BJP

Meanwhile, amid the political blame game by the AAP, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva supported the move. He said, "There is a group of corrupt people in AAP, and when the law takes its course, they start shouting. Amanatullah Khan, who committed corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board, is speaking against ED action. If you committed corruption, you will have to answer. The law is equal for everyone."





Significantly, a video from inside the residence of AAP MLA has also emerged where the officials from the ED and Delhi Police can be seen working over some documents. While, disgruntled AAP MLA can be seen sitting in next room near his ailing mother-in-law.