'ED officials at my home to arrest me', claims AAP Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday (September 2) said that the ED has arrived at his house to arrest him. Significantly, the AAP's Okhla MLA is under scrutiny in a money laundering case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, and the ED team is said to have arrived at his place in connection with the same case.





Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that in response to the AAP MLA's tweet, senior party leader and MP Sanjay Singh criticized the central government and the ED for their actions. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), where the AAP MLA was seen preventing ED officials from entering his house as they were not accompanied by a local police team, Sanjay Singh said, "There is no evidence against Amanatullah Khan, but both Modi's dictatorship and the ED's hooliganism continue."





AAP is neither going to bow down nor going to be afraid: Amanatullah Khan

Significantly, in a separate video statement released amid ED's present action, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said the probing agency has been harassing him since the last two years by filing fake cases. He said the ED is creating some or the other problem for not only him but AAP too. However, he added that neither he nor the party will bow down against them.

He said, "ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED), and I have replied to every notice. Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me and filing fake cases against me."

"Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them; they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice...," he added.





