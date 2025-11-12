Delhi continues to breathe toxic air as AQI remains 'severe' at 413; schools move to hybrid mode The Centre invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the wake of the deteriorating air quality.

Delhi woke up to another day of choking smog, as the national capital continues to breathe toxic air with pollution levels showing no signs of relief. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 413 at 6 am, firmly placing Delhi in the 'severe' category for yet another day. A thick haze of pollutants has blanketed the city for several days, reducing visibility and posing serious health risks.

Area-wise pollution levels

According to CPCB data, air quality in different parts of the city was alarming:

Anand Vihar: 438

Bawana: 451

Burari: 439

Chandani Chowk: 449

Dwarka Sector-8: 424

IGI Airport T-3: 395

ITO: 433

JLN Stadium: 421

Lodhi Road: 304

Mundka: 444

Najafgarh: 388

Okhla Phase-2: 410

Pusa: 418

RK Puram: 431

Sonia Vihar: 434

Wazipur: 458

Pollution level in Noida and Gurugram

Gurugram: 368

Noida: 404

As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has consistently remained in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category, occasionally slipping into the 'severe' zone.

Delhi-NCR schools in hybrid mode

As GRAP Stage III curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR due to the deterioration of air quality level, the Directorate of Education, Delhi has directed schools up to Class 5 to conduct classes in a hybrid mode. "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided RecognizedPrivate Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders." DoE, Delhi notification mentioned.

GRAP-3 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR

The Centre on Tuesday imposed stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality slipped into the "severe" category in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management said the city's average AQI shot up from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning because of calm winds, stable atmosphere and adverse winter conditions that trapped pollutants near the surface.

Stage 3 restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction activities along with shutdown of stone crushers and mining operations. Classes up to Class 5 have been advised to shift to hybrid mode. Parents and students can opt for online education wherever available. Under Stage 3, the use of BS III petrol cars and BS IV diesel four-wheelers is also barred in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempted.

List of restrictions under GRAP Stage 3

As part of the GRAP Stage 3, there is a ban on non-essential construction work.

As part of the restrictions, classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. However, parents and students can have the option to choose online education wherever available.

As part of Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. However, people with disabilities are exempt.

Stage 3 curbs also ban non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

