GRAP-3 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality slips into 'severe' category | Check AQI here Delhi saw its AQI spike to 425 which forced authorities to activate Stage 3 of GRAP. This means fresh curbs on construction activity specific vehicle categories and schooling format. Experts say winter meteorology is a major trigger for pollutant buildup.

New Delhi:

The Centre on Tuesday imposed stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality slipped into the "severe" category in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management said the city's average AQI shot up from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning because of calm winds, stable atmosphere and adverse winter conditions that trapped pollutants near the surface.

More curbs on construction vehicles and schools

Stage 3 restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction activities along with shutdown of stone crushers and mining operations. Classes up to Class 5 have been advised to shift to hybrid mode. Parents and students can opt for online education wherever available. Under Stage 3, the use of BS III petrol cars and BS IV diesel four-wheelers is also barred in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempted.

List of restrictions under GRAP Stage 3

As part of the GRAP Stage 3, there is a ban on non-essential construction work.

As part of the restrictions, classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. However, parents and students can have the option to choose online education wherever available.

As part of Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. However, people with disabilities are exempt.

Stage 3 curbs also ban non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

Winter triggers worst pollution phase every year

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages - Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450). Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

