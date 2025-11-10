Delhi pollution woes: BJP says AAP behind India Gate protest, blames Kejriwal for toxic air Hundreds of people, including parents and environmental activists, gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Many of the demonstrators were mothers with their children, who called for immediate government measures to guarantee cleaner air.

New Delhi:

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday alleged that the protest at India Gate, calling for stronger measures against air pollution, was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to reporters, Sirsa claimed that the current government in Delhi was striving to tackle the ‘environmental damage’ left behind by the previous AAP administration.

Sirsa also criticised the former government’s overall record, asserting that it had caused extensive damage to the city over the past decade. He accused the AAP of neglecting key areas and leaving Delhi with significant problems to resolve.

"AAP is organising this protest. But it is they who left here with 10 years of pollution. I would like to ask them who gave this pollution? Did it happen on its own? No. AAP destroyed everything in 10 years. The AQI was 500-1000 last year. They gave us 10 years of disease. AQI kept rising every year," Sirsa said.

Working to mitigate poison left behind by AAP, says Sirsa

He said the Rekha Gupta-led government has taken several initiatives to tackle rising pollution in the national capital.

"But after Rekha Gupta's government came to power, we have been successful in cleaning things up month after month. We are removing garbage dumps, installing anti-smog guns on all high-rise buildings in Delhi, mitigating dust in Delhi, and electric buses are being brought in. So, a 10-year disease cannot be cured in 6-7 months. We are working to mitigate the poison left behind by the AAP in Delhi's air," he added.

India Gate protest

Hundreds of people, including parents and environmental activists, gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Many of the demonstrators were mothers with their children, who called for immediate government measures to guarantee cleaner air. Several persons were detained by the police.