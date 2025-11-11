Delhi air quality turns severe: AQI hits 428, first such day in 2025

Delhi recorded its first severe' air quality day of 2025, with the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle worsening pollution levels across the capital.
Area-wise pollution levels
According to CPCB data, air quality in different parts of the city was alarming:
- Bawana: 462 AQI (highest)
- RK Puram: 446 AQI
- Patparganj: 438 AQI
- Alipur: 442 AQI
- Chandni Chowk: 416 AQI
- Anand Vihar: 412 AQI
Overall air quality trend
The average AQI in Delhi between January 1 and November 9, 2025, stood at 175, slightly lower than 189 during the same period last year. PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations were 75 µg/m³ and 170 µg/m³, respectively, compared to 87 µg/m³ and 191 µg/m³ last year. A decline in stubble-burning incidents was observed in Punjab (4,062 fires, down 35.2%) and Haryana (333 fires, down 65.3%) during this period.
What is GRAP?
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a tiered pollution control framework for Delhi-NCR, with measures based on AQI levels:
- Stage 1: Poor (201–300 AQI)
- Stage 2: Very Poor (301–400 AQI)
- Stage 3: Severe (401–450 AQI)
- Stage 4: Severe Plus (Above 450 AQI)
Restrictions under GRAP-3
Under Stage 3 measures, authorities have implemented:
- Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities
- Prohibition on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles
- Restriction on transport of construction materials
- Closure of stone crushers, mining, and hot-mix plants not using clean fuel
- Ban on diesel generators except for emergency services
- Limitations on inter-state diesel buses
- Advisory for private offices to adopt work-from-home or hybrid models
- Closure of schools up to Class 5, shifting classes online
Exemptions
Essential projects like railways, metro, airports, defence, sanitation, and healthcare continue under strict dust and waste management norms.
CAQM Monitoring
The Commission for Air Quality Management continues to review the situation with senior officials from Punjab, Haryana, and other agencies to ensure strict implementation of measures and curb pollution from stubble burning and vehicular emissions.