Delhi air quality turns severe: AQI hits 428, first such day in 2025 Authorities have warned residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues, to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded its first severe' air quality day of 2025, with the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle worsening pollution levels across the capital.

Area-wise pollution levels

According to CPCB data, air quality in different parts of the city was alarming:

Bawana: 462 AQI (highest)

RK Puram: 446 AQI

Patparganj: 438 AQI

Alipur: 442 AQI

Chandni Chowk: 416 AQI

Anand Vihar: 412 AQI

Overall air quality trend

The average AQI in Delhi between January 1 and November 9, 2025, stood at 175, slightly lower than 189 during the same period last year. PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations were 75 µg/m³ and 170 µg/m³, respectively, compared to 87 µg/m³ and 191 µg/m³ last year. A decline in stubble-burning incidents was observed in Punjab (4,062 fires, down 35.2%) and Haryana (333 fires, down 65.3%) during this period.

What is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a tiered pollution control framework for Delhi-NCR, with measures based on AQI levels:

Stage 1: Poor (201–300 AQI)

Stage 2: Very Poor (301–400 AQI)

Stage 3: Severe (401–450 AQI)

Stage 4: Severe Plus (Above 450 AQI)

Restrictions under GRAP-3

Under Stage 3 measures, authorities have implemented:

Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities

Prohibition on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles

Restriction on transport of construction materials

Closure of stone crushers, mining, and hot-mix plants not using clean fuel

Ban on diesel generators except for emergency services

Limitations on inter-state diesel buses

Advisory for private offices to adopt work-from-home or hybrid models

Closure of schools up to Class 5, shifting classes online

Exemptions

Essential projects like railways, metro, airports, defence, sanitation, and healthcare continue under strict dust and waste management norms.

CAQM Monitoring

The Commission for Air Quality Management continues to review the situation with senior officials from Punjab, Haryana, and other agencies to ensure strict implementation of measures and curb pollution from stubble burning and vehicular emissions.