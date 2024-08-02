Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Mayor orders to set up four libraries in memory of deceased students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi

Amid the Delhi government's response to the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced on Thursday that an order has been initiated to set up four libraries named after the deceased students.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Mayor Oberoi posted the order document forwarded to MCD officials, directing the establishment of the libraries in Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai.

"Ordered officials to establish 4 libraries in the name of the deceased students at Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai," the Delhi Mayor tweeted. "Nothing can fulfill the loss that Delhi feels, but we are trying to improve public reading spaces for students," she added.

'Budget provision for this work may be made from the Mayor's discretionary head of account'

The order noted that the provision for these libraries was made following the tragic incident, as many students preparing for competitive exams highlighted the shortage of public and government libraries. Mayor Oberoi mentioned that students often cannot afford the high membership fees of private libraries, prompting this initiative to address their needs.

The Mayor's order also specified that the budget for this work would come from the Mayor's discretionary head of account. Officials were instructed to check the feasibility, identify suitable land in the mentioned areas, and initiate necessary actions promptly.

"The budget provision for this work may be made from the Mayor's discretionary head of account, and you are also requested to direct the concerned department to check the feasibility and identify the land in the above-mentioned areas in this regard and to initiate necessary action at the earliest," the order added.

MCD Commissioner Orders Preventive Measures

In parallel, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has ordered a survey of all buildings with basements and the desilting of storm-water drains. On Thursday, he met with a delegation of UPSC aspirants and issued directives to prevent the misuse of basements.

The Commissioner mandated that buildings with basements be surveyed, and immediate actions, including sealing, be taken against those found misusing them. He also ordered that there should be separate entry and exit gates for basements.

"All building plans shall be made available in the public domain so that violators can be detected, and all encroachments above drains and footpaths shall be removed," Commissioner Kumar added.



