Delhi coaching centre deaths: Tiz Hazari Court on Thursday granted bail to Force Gurkha driver Manuj Kathuria. He was accused of driving his car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building housing the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, and inundate the basement where three IAS aspirants died.