Delhi coaching centre deaths: 'Will name libraries on them,' says Sanjay Singh on 3 deceased students

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday met students protesting over the tragic deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute on July 27. Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. The student protest against the death of three IAS aspirants entered the fifth day, even as police removed some "outsiders" from the protest site in Rajinder Nagar.

After meeting the students, Sanjay Singh said, "The Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching institutes. I will try for Rs 1 crore compensation. We are ready to give Rs 20 lakh from MCD and Rs 10 lakh from Delhi Government. I will try to complete the remaining amount from the coaching owners." "The students have demanded that a library be built in the area in the name of the deceased students. I will build 3 libraries worth Rs 1 crore from my MP's lead fund," he added.

AAP demanded that the Centre formulate a law to regulate coaching centres and that Parliament form a committee comprising leaders of all.

The AAP government promised a new law to regulate these establishments and Lt Governor VK Saxena in a parallel move ordered setting up of a panel to frame guidelines for them, setting the stage for another round of tussle. The Delhi High Court pulled up authorities over the incident and said such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a "freebies culture".

Earlier, Education Minister Atishi met protesting students near Rau's IAS Study Circle - where three IAS aspirants drowned in its basement on Saturday evening - and assured them of strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.