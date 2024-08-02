Delhi coaching centre deaths: Drishti IAS announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of deceased students

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti

As public outrage grows over the deaths of three civil service aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar due to flooding in the basement of their coaching institute, Vikas Divyakirti, founder and Managing Director of Drishti IAS coaching center, has taken significant steps to support the affected families. On Friday, August 2, Divyakirti announced a compensation of ₹10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased students.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Divyakirti addressed the tragic loss of four aspirants, including Nilesh Rai, who was electrocuted on a flooded road while heading to his PG accommodation, and Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalvin, who died in the basement of their coaching institute due to the flooding. He stated, "No amount of money can erase the pain of losing children, yet as a humble effort to express solidarity in this hour of grief, Drishti IAS has provided ₹10 lakhs each to the four bereaved families."

Significantly, in addition to the financial support, Divyakirti also announced that Drishti IAS would offer free academic assistance to students from the Rau's IAS institute, where the incident occurred. This support includes classes for general studies, test series, and optional subjects. "Interested students can access these services by contacting the help desk at the Drishti IAS Karol Bagh office starting Monday, August 5, 2024," he said.





Further, in a related move, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered the establishment of four libraries in honor of the deceased students. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Mayor Oberoi posted the order document forwarded to MCD officials, directing the establishment of the libraries in Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai.

"Ordered officials to establish 4 libraries in the name of the deceased students at Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai," the Delhi Mayor tweeted. "Nothing can fulfill the loss that Delhi feels, but we are trying to improve public reading spaces for students," she added.

READ MORE | Delhi coaching centre deaths: Vikas Divyakirti's first reaction after MCD seals Drishti IAS basement

READ MORE | Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Mayor orders to set up four libraries in memory of deceased students