Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 heat relief units to aid people from heatwave

New Delhi:

Amid the searing heat in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (May 6) flagged off 13 'Mobile Heat Relief Units' from the Secretariat today to provide on-ground assistance during the severe heatwave across Delhi.

Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj Singh, along with other dignitaries, were also present at the event.

These mobile units are essentially "relief stations on wheels" that will travel through every district in Delhi. The mobile heat relief vans -- one for each of Delhi's 13 districts -- will provide immediate assistance during the ongoing heatwave and extreme summer conditions. People can dial the helpline number 112 to avail the service.

They will be stationed in busy areas like bus stands, markets, and labour hubs from 11 am to 6 pm daily. Each van carries a large tank of chilled water, first-aid kits, and health supplies like ORS packets, cotton towels, and caps for heat protection. To keep things running smoothly, over 100 volunteers have been assigned to hand out these items to anyone in need.

These units will provide:

Clean drinking water

ORS packets

First Aid support

Cotton gamchas (cotton towels) and caps for heat protection

Heat Action Plan

The Chief Minister also released the 'Delhi Heatwave Action Plan 2026' booklet detailing measures undertaken by the government to tackle rising temperatures and said it is her government's priority to ensure that no one falls victim to heatstroke.

The Heat Action Plan of the Delhi government goes beyond immediate relief measures and also focuses on long-term initiatives such as awareness campaigns, increasing green cover, water conservation, urban temperature control and the development of climate-resilient infrastructure.

'Garmi Se Jung, Delhi Sarkar Ke Sang' campaign

Rekha Gupta said the 'Garmi Se Jung, Delhi Sarkar Ke Sang' campaign reflects her government’s commitment to the health and safety of Delhiites. She added that comprehensive, people-centric measures have been put in place to tackle the growing threat of heatwaves and ensure timely relief and protection for residents across the city.

According to Gupta, this year's Heat Action Plan has been rolled out with extensive preparation and coordinated efforts, keeping every section of society in mind.

She said special emphasis has been placed on safeguarding vulnerable groups such as labourers, construction workers, street vendors, the homeless, senior citizens, women and children.

Public and private institutions have been advised to halt outdoor labour activities between 1 and 4 pm and provide adequate rest breaks during peak heat hours. "Protecting the health of workers remains our top priority," she said.

She also advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, and take proper precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

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