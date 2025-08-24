Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: Second arrest made as police probe wider conspiracy Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was assaulted on Wednesday morning during her weekly Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at her Civil Lines residence.

In a significant breakthrough in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Police have made a second arrest. The accused, identified as Tahseen, a close associate of the primary attacker Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the broader conspiracy to harm the Chief Minister.

Friend funded the attack, say police

According to police sources, Rajesh was in constant touch with his friend Tahseen, who hails from Rajkot. Investigators discovered that Tahseen had transferred Rs 2,000 to Rajesh before the incident, suggesting financial assistance in executing the attack. This monetary link has become a crucial part of the ongoing investigation into whether the assault was premeditated and if others were involved.

Attempt at the Supreme Court before CM's residence

In a startling revelation, officials disclosed that before targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her Civil Lines residence, accused Rajesh had initially visited the Supreme Court premises, possibly intending to carry out the attack there. However, he was reportedly discouraged by the tight security at the site. Abandoning the plan, he then proceeded to the Chief Minister’s residence in Shalimar Bagh, where he launched the assault during a Jan Sunwai (public grievance) session.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning during Gupta’s regular public hearings—an initiative she has conducted since taking office, allowing citizens from across Delhi to directly raise their concerns with her.

Knife attack was allegedly planned

Further investigation has revealed that Rajesh originally planned to use a knife in the attack. However, upon encountering heightened security at the CM’s residence, he reportedly abandoned the weapon in the Civil Lines area. Police teams are actively searching for the discarded knife, which could serve as crucial evidence.

Police investigating larger conspiracy

The interrogation of the second accused is ongoing, and Delhi Police have hinted at the possibility of a larger network being involved. Call records and digital communications examined so far indicate Rajesh was in contact with several individuals leading up to the assault. Police are pursuing leads both in Delhi and Rajkot.

Both Rajesh and his friend are expected to be produced in court. The incident has raised serious concerns about security at public political events. Delhi Police are now ramping up measures to safeguard high-profile leaders while working to bring all conspirators involved to justice.

