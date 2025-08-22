Two men held for raising slogans during Rekha Gupta's event, days after attack on Delhi CM According to reports, one of the individuals had an argument with traders in Gandhi Nagar, following which he raised slogans against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, but was immediately held by the security personnel present there.

New Delhi:

Two days after she was attacked at her residence during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme, two men were held for raising slogans and creating a ruckus at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's event in Gandhi Nagar, reported news agency ANI.

This was also Gupta's first public appearance after the attack on her a couple of days ago. According to reports, one of the individuals had an argument with traders in Gandhi Nagar, following which he raised slogans against the Delhi CM, but was immediately held by the security personnel present there.

In a statement, DCP Shahdara said one of the men has been identified as Praveen Sharma (60). Sharma claimed that he has been a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the past 40 years and was raising slogans against Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.

"Praveen Sharma was behind the Barricades and was in a Street where he was immediately apprehended and removed. No Security of the VIP was breached at any point of time," the DCP said.

Delhi CM's security enhanced

Gupta's security was enhanced on Thursday, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos will be deployed for her. While the CRPF will be deployed in the inner perimeter, Delhi Police will be responsible for protecting the outer perimeter.

Who attacked Gupta?

The man who attacked Gupta was identified as 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. During the 'Jan Sunwai', he first handed over some papers to Gupta before grabbing her hair and slapping her. Sakariya was immediately nabbed by Gupta's security personnel and arrested, and a case was registered against him under Sections 109(1), 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He has now been sent to five days of custody. It has been found Sakariya is a known history-sheeter with several criminal cases registered against him in Rajkot.