Delhi CM Rekha Gupta security update: No CRPF protection, police still in charge She was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning, with her office terming the assault a part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has clarified that she has not been granted 'Z' category VIP security cover, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise. The CM’s office confirmed on Thursday that no such upgrade has been made to her protection, and her security is still being managed by the Delhi Police. The Union government had previously indicated that Gupta would receive CRPF security following a recent attack on her, but these claims have been denied. No high-tech vehicles or additional security measures have been added to her existing protection as of now.

Gupta, who was assaulted during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning, remains under the protection of the Delhi Police. Sources had earlier revealed that the Union government had decided to grant her 'Z' category security in response to the attack, with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set to take charge of her security. However, the CM’s office has clarified that there has been no change to her security detail, and the Delhi Police continue to manage her protection.

The attack: A 'well-planned conspiracy'

The assault on CM Gupta occurred during a public outreach event in the morning at her camp office. Gupta’s office has since labelled the attack as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her." The assailant, who approached the CM with clear hostile intentions, was swiftly overpowered by her security team and arrested on the spot.

Authorities have confirmed that the attacker is currently in five-day police custody. He has been charged with attempted murder, and the Delhi Police are investigating the motives behind the assault.

Security concerns remain

Despite the claims of a 'Z' category security upgrade, the CM’s office emphasised that there has been no official change in her security protocol. The lack of a high-tech vehicle or additional protective measures has raised concerns among both political observers and the public. Many are questioning whether the current arrangements are sufficient, given the nature of the threat against her.

The alleged conspiracy behind the attack has intensified calls for a reassessment of the security arrangements for high-profile leaders in Delhi. While the Delhi Police have assured that they are taking appropriate measures, the absence of enhanced security has left many in the political community wary of the CM's safety.

Investigation underway

As the Delhi Police continue their investigation into the attack, authorities are seeking to uncover whether the assault was an isolated incident or part of a broader threat to the CM. The arrested suspect is expected to be questioned further in the coming days.