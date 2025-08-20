Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack: 'Can never break my spirit or dedication to public service' Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta admitted she was initially shaken by the incident but assured supporters that she is now feeling much better. Requesting well-wishers not to trouble themselves by visiting her, she said she would soon be back among the people and working as before.

In her first reaction following Wednesday morning's shocking attack, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it a cowardly attempt not just on her but on her commitment to serve the people of the capital. "The assault during the Jan Sunwai was not merely on me but on our resolve to work for the welfare of Delhi," she added. Gupta admitted she was initially shaken by the incident but assured supporters that she is now feeling much better. Requesting well-wishers not to trouble themselves by visiting her, she said she would soon be back among the people and working as before.

CM vows stronger return and unbroken resolve

The Chief Minister further added that "such attacks can never break her spirit or dedication to public service". "I will now be among you with more energy and devotion than ever before," she declared. The CM underlined that public grievance hearings and efforts to solve people's problems would continue with the same seriousness and commitment. "I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings and good wishes," CM Gupta added.

Attack during public hearing session

It should be noted here that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning. The attack took place around 8.15 am. The Chief Minister's Office termed the assault part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". The accused has been identified as 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khambhat Sakriya -- a resident of Rajkot (Gujarat). Following the incident, Sakriya was detained and is being jointly interrogated by IB and Delhi Police's Special Cell, according to a senior police officer.

Accused booked under attempt to murder case

Police have registered an FIR under attempt to murder charges in connection with the attack. A case under section 109(1) attempt to murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged at the Civil Lines police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement. The accused has also been booked for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

AAP condemns attack

Former Delhi chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi condemned the attack on Gupta. Kejriwal stressed that in a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. "I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy," he said in a post on X. The AAP national convener also stressed that in a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. "I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy," he said in a post on X.

