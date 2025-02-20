Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Cabinet ministers attend Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Watch video Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her cabinet ministers, attended the Yamuna aarti on Thursday evening, marking her first public event after taking the oath of office. This came after Gupta took charge of the office after being sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi. The aarti was performed at Yamuna’s Vasudev ghat in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

After taking the oath, Gupta reached the Delhi Secretariat and took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi. She was accompanied by party leaders, including state BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda and state president Virendra Sachdeva among others. After taking charge, Gupta told reporters not a single day would be wasted by her government in realising the "mission" of a "Viksit Delhi". "We will fulfil all the commitments made to the people of Delhi," she said.