Delhi government passes CAG report, Ayushman Bharat scheme in its first Cabinet meeting

The First Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in Delhi was held today under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta. In the meeting, the Delhi Cabinet passed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The first session of Delhi legislative assembly will be held next week and 14 CAG reports will be tabled in the seating. Alongside, the Cabinet has also approved the Ayushman Bharat Yojana with Rs 5 lakhs top up.

Rekha Gupta addresses her first press conference as Delhi CM

Addressing her first press conference as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta said that the previous AAP government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits. She shared the insights of Cabinet meeting and said, "In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly." On CAG reports, Delhi CM said, "14 CAG reports have not been tabled in the House by the last govt. In the first meeting of the House, those reports will be tabled."

Delhi government portfolios

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has kept the finance, revenue, women, and child development portfolios as the BJP government in Delhi distributes roles within the new Cabinet. Senior leader Ashish Sood will lead the home department, while Parvesh Verma will be responsible for the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, which is tasked with the cleanup of the Yamuna River.

After chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "I will hold the portfolios of departments of General Administration, Service, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Planning and other departments which are not allocated to any other minister."

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on CAG reports

After the Cabinet meeting, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attacked former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and questioned why CAG reports were pending. "Ayushman Bharat will be implemented in Delhi, and CAG reports will be tabled. There are 14 such reports, which were pending since 2022 and were not tabled. What was Arvind Kejriwal trying to hide from people of Delhi? They were performance-based reports, and were not tabled because they would have highlighted corruption..," he said.