Atishi raises alarming concerns over Kejriwal's health, says 'he could slip into coma, suffer brain stroke'

Delhi Minister Atishi has sounded the alarm over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to harm him while he remains in Tihar Jail. At a recent press conference, Atishi highlighted Kejriwal's long-term diabetes and warned of potential coma, brain stroke, or even death due to fluctuating sugar levels.

"BJP is attempting to damage Arvind Kejriwal's health permanently. Being a diabetic for 30 years, his sugar levels are critical. A drastic drop could be fatal, leading to coma, brain stroke, or brain haemorrhage," Atishi asserted.

She criticised the BJP for disseminating documents from the Tihar Jail administration, which claim Kejriwal's health is stable. "Despite the BJP's lies, the truth prevails. Tihar's own medical report states Kejriwal is diabetic, losing weight, and experiencing body ache and weakness," Atishi added.

Tihar jail authorities deny AAP's claims

Tihar Jail authorities have refuted the claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that Kejriwal's health is closely monitored by an AIIMS medical board. According to their report to the Delhi government's Home Department, Kejriwal has lost only 2 kg during his incarceration, with stable vitals and regular medical care, including home-cooked food.

The prison administration also accused AAP ministers of misleading the public. "The AAP's narrative, filled with false information, aims to browbeat the prison administration," stated the report, as quoted by PTI.

