Two detained in connection with 'mistaken identity' murder at Delhi's GTB hospital

Hours after the fatal shooting incident that killed a 32-year-old man inside Delhi's GTB Hospital, officials on Monday (July 15) said two people were detained by the police in connection to the case.

Significantly, the accused, identified as Faiz and Farhan, were arrested from two different locations. While Faiz was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Loni, Farhan was apprehended from the Chauhan Banger area in Delhi. Both were accused of providing the motorcycle to the individuals involved in the shooting incident at the hospital yesterday.

"We are interrogating them (Faiz and Farhan) and will take their police remand to learn about the person who shot the patient. Our teams are working round the clock to nab the rest of the accused. They will be caught soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

It is pertinent to note that multiple teams were formed by the Delhi Police to investigate the shooting incident and apprehend all the accused involved. The police said teams identified the people in the footage at the incident site based on inputs, tracked their social media handles, and checked their mobile numbers, leading to the identification of more suspects in the case and the arrest of Faiz who revealed significant details regarding the alleged mastermind in the case, identified as Faheem alias Badshah Khan.

The police one more suspect Farhan (whose age is not yet known) was also nabbed from Chauhan Banger area. "During interrogation, Faiz revealed that one Faheem alias Badshah Khan is the mastermind of the incident. Faiz and his two brothers -- Faujaan and Moin Khan -- usually meet Faheem who is an associate of the Hasim Baba gang and works for the gang."

"On the day of the incident, they were at Faheem's flat in Babarpur. Faheem instructed them to kill a person (other than the deceased) who was admitted in the same ward. Faiz and Farhan also disclosed that Faheem instructed them on how to flee from GTB Hospital after committing the shooting," the police added.

The officer further said they were instructed to go to GTB Hospital in the afternoon and shoot the target.

Meanwhile, the police also informed that further investigation is underway and efforts are ongoing to nab other accused. They said the attackers, who had gone to the hospital to kill a gangster -- a rival of the Hasim Baba gang who was also shot by some people on June 12 and had been admitted in the same ward for some time -- mistakenly shot dead Riyazuddin, who was lying on the bed opposite to him.

Police also said the shooters had proper instructions on how to escape from the hospital after committing the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

