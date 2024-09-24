Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Delhi CM Atishi visits Hanuman temple at Connaught Place: 'Always protected AAP, Arvind Kejriwal'

Atishi took charge as the Delhi Chief Minister on Monday, leaving a chair vacant beside hers which was used by Arvind Kejriwal earlier.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2024 13:12 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in the national capital, a day after taking charge as the CM. She prayed for the restoration of Arvind Kejriwal to the office after the Assembly Elections in the Union Territory due next year.

Lord Hanuman has been protecting AAP, its government in Delhi, and Kejriwal from the attacks of "enemies" for the past two years, she said while talking to reporters after visiting the temple. "I sought blessings of Lord Hanuman, who has protected us in all the crises, to continue working for Delhi people and bring back Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister in the elections," she said.

After coming out of Tihar jail, Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister amid corruption allegations, saying he will not hold the post again unless the people give him a "certificate of honesty" by voting for AAP in the February polls.

Atishi took charge as chief minister on Monday, stating she will run the Delhi government in Kejriwal's absence like Bharat ruled, placing his elder brother Lord Ram's 'khadaun' (wooden slippers) on Ayodhya's throne. Kejriwal's chair will await him at the Chief Minister's Office, she said, choosing to sit on a different chair instead of that used by her predecessor.

 

 

