Ravi Shankar Prasad, OP Dhankar named as BJP's central observers to elect Delhi legislature party leader

Delhi CM announcement: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as the party's central observers for the election of its Delhi legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister of the national capital.

The Delhi BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held later today at 7 pm to elect its leader amid suspense over the choice of the BJP top brass.

The party said in a statement that its Parliamentary Board appointed Prasad and Dhankar as the central observers. Several members of the Board met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence earlier in the day to deliberate on the issue.

With the BJP returning to power in Delhi after nearly 27 years, its MLA ranks comprise a mix of first-timers and experienced leaders, presenting a diverse pool of contenders for the top post. Once selected, the party's leader will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas to stake a claim to form the new government.

Oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 20

The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and new cabinet of Delhi will held at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled States, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent figures will attend the oath-swearing ceremony on Thursday.

The BJP won 48 seats in the election to the 70-member assembly.

