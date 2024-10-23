Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Delhi: Civil Aviation Ministry bans hot air balloons, lantern kites near IGI Airport on Diwali

Delhi: The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palam (IGI) Airport issued an order that prohibits use of lantern kites, wish kites by any individual, in the jurisdiction of this Sub-Division of Palam, IGI Airport, in the national capital.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2024 16:21 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Civil Aviation Ministry bans lantern kites near Delhi's IGI Airport on Diwali.
Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has banned the use of lantern kites, wish kites and hot air balloons within two kilometres of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi. MoCA has issued the advisory ahead of Diwali, amid concerns over aircraft operations and passengers' safety at IGI Airport in New Delhi.

The order copy reads that following the suggestion of MoCA, the Delhi Police issued an order regarding it on Tuesday (October 22). The order copy reads that it has been found that commercial and residential localities in and around the jurisdiction of IGI Airport wherein there are a lot of chances of use of lantern kites, wish kites specially, during festivals which is a great danger to the aircraft during its landing and taking off.

Whereas, at present there is no specific law in exercise to prevent such activities. It is necessary to take immediate measures, in this regard, to prevent danger to human life and safety of aircrafts and to contain nuisance in the matter of use of Lantern Kites/ Wish Kites in and around two kilometres from the perimeter boundary of IGI Airport, it further reads.

This order shall come into force with effect from October 21 up to December 19. Any person, group of persons, organisers, of any event, owners and employees of any commercial/private institution, occupiers of any dwelling unit, etc. found contravening these orders shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 223 (a) of the BNS, the advisory said. 

(With ANI inputs) 

