Delhi: Several people feared trapped after building collapses in Jahangirpuri | VIDEO

Emergency services, including fire brigades and disaster response teams, have been dispatched to the scene. Rescue operations are in full swing to locate and save those feared trapped.

Delhi Jahangirpuri building collapses
Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Delhi: Several people feared trapped after building collapses in Jahangirpuri.

A portion of a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Friday afternoon, sparking fears that several people may be trapped under the rubble. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported that three people, including a woman, have been rescued so far. However, officials caution that more individuals might still be trapped. The DFS received an emergency call at 12:51 PM, prompting the dispatch of five fire tenders to the site. Local police and other rescue teams have also been mobilized to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Rescue operations are continuing, with officials working meticulously to ensure the safety and recovery of all individuals involved. Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.

 

