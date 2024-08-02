Delhi minister Atishi orders inquiry into deaths of 14 inmates at Asha Kiran shelter home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference.

Delhi Minister Atishi has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of 14 inmates at the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini, demanding a report within 48 hours. Asha Kiran, a government-run facility for the mentally challenged under the Social Welfare Department, has come under fire following reports of inmate deaths due to health issues and malnutrition. The department has been without a head since Raaj Kumar Anand's resignation, with no replacement assigned by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Minister Atishi emphasised the need for a thorough investigation and system revamp to prevent future lapses. She directed the additional chief secretary of revenue to investigate and recommend actions against those responsible for the negligence.

"It is very shocking to hear such bad news in the capital city of Delhi, and we cannot tolerate such kinds of lapses, if found true. This is a very serious issue and needs to be thoroughly investigated in order to take hard steps to revamp the whole system to improve the conditions of all such homes and provide better facilities to the inmates," the minister said.

The BJP announced plans to raise the issue in Lok Sabha and sent leaders to the shelter home, where they were denied entry, leading to a protest. Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai criticised the BJP for their selective outrage, referencing a recent drowning incident involving a mother and child in a waterlogged drain.

Rekha Gupta, National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha, criticised the Delhi government, highlighting the continuous deaths at the government-run facility. She alleged that since 2024, 27 people have died at the shelter home, with 17 deaths occurring in July alone. Gupta claimed that authorities are not providing reasons for the deaths and are not allowing anyone to enter the facility.

"Asha Kiran’, which is a unit of the Delhi government, where it is said that disabled people are kept and are given care but deaths are constantly happening in this shelter home. In the year 2024, 27 people have died. In the month of July itself, 17 people died, as per our information. The administration is not telling the reason, we don’t know what is there in the SDM inquiry, all the officers are sitting with the gates closed, no one is allowed to go inside, we are not allowed to go inside. As per our information, the children are getting dirty water, they don’t get food, and they don’t get treatment. An inquiry should be conducted and all the officers who are involved in this should be punished," she said.

Gupta further alleged that children at the shelter are being given contaminated water, are not receiving proper food or medical care, and called for a thorough investigation and action against the responsible officials.

