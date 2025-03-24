Delhi Budget Session to begin today with 'kheer ceremony': What it is, its significance and other details Delhi Budget Session 2025: The five-day Budget session will kick off with a kheer ceremony on Monday. The day's proceedings will commence with the National Song, "Vande Mataram," followed by a series of key events.

Delhi Budget Session 2025: The first Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the BJP-led Government is set to commence on Monday at 11 am and will continue till March 28. The Budget for the national capital will be presented on March 25, marking a significant financial policy shift under the new administration. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will move a motion for the election of financial committees, marking an important step in the assembly's financial governance, according to the List of Business of the House.

The five-day Budget session will kick off with a kheer ceremony. The first day is likely to witness the tabling of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation for 2024. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the first budget of the BJP government in 27 years.

What is 'kheer ceremony'?

The session will kick off with a unique and symbolic gesture -- a traditional "kheer ceremony" at 9 am. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will mark the beginning of the session by serving kheer (a traditional Indian rice pudding) to the members, adding a cultural flavour to the proceedings. This symbolic gesture is rooted in the idea of beginning important events with something sweet, reflecting harmony and prosperity. In the context of the Assembly, it is seen as a way to bring all members together in a spirit of mutual respect and shared responsibility before engaging in legislative debates.

Delhi Budget 2025

This year's Delhi Budget Session holds considerable significance, marking the first financial blueprint under the newly elected BJP government, which returned to power after 27 years in the 2025 Assembly elections. The session, which follows the first one held from February 24 to March 3, will be the second sitting of the new administration.

In contrast to last year's Budget, presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in March 2023 with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore and themed around "Ram Rajya", this year's financial plan carries a new vision. Titled the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget, the BJP government's proposal promises a roadmap for holistic development across the capital.

Monday's Assembly proceedings are set to begin with the Question Hour, a platform where ministers respond to queries from MLAs. This will be followed by the Special Mention segment under Rule 280, during which legislators will raise pressing issues from their respective constituencies.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Budget session to commence today, 3rd CAG report likely to be tabled