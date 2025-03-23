Delhi Assembly Budget session to commence tomorrow, 3rd CAG report likely to be tabled The first Budget session of the newly elected Delhi government will commence on March 24. The first budget will be presented a day later in the Assembly.

Newly elected BJP government in Delhi is set to present its first budget during the Budget session commencing from March 24. Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta told media that the CAG report will also be tabled during the Budget session. Notably, the first budget will be presented a day later in the Assembly.

The Budget session is tentatively scheduled to run from March 24 to March 28, 2025, with provisions for extension, as and if required.

Delhi Budget session commences on March 24

Speaking to media, Vijender Gupta said, "Tomorrow is the first day of the Budget Session. The budget will be presented on March 25. The CAG report will also be tabled during the budget session."

CAG report likely to be tabled

The CAG report that is expected to be tabled during this session will be on the functioning of DTC. This would be the third CAG report which will be tabled, the BJP government announced to table a total of 14 CAG reports.

In the Budget session, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government will outline its financial priorities and development agenda.

Virendraa Sachdeva on Budget session

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva says, "The upcoming budget will be for the people, and it will have all the promises which we made in the Sankalp Patra...We will take Delhi forward and develop it. This will be a budget for the people and by the people...The CM also continuously takes suggestions from the people regarding the people. We are also getting help from the central government."

Delhi Assembly session schedule

The Assembly will hold a general discussion on the budget, wherein lawmakers will engage in a detailed discussion on the budget on March 26 (Wednesday) to analyse financial allocations and policy initiatives. It will also include consideration and passing of the budget, where the assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed budget on March 27 (Thursday). Additionally, March 28 (Friday) has been designated for private members' business, allowing legislators to introduce and debate resolutions and bills.



The Assembly sittings will commence daily at 11:00 am, with a lunch break from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The Question Hour, an essential platform for legislative scrutiny and accountability, will be held on March 24, 26, 27, and 28, 2025. Ministers will respond to queries related to various departments as per the allotted schedule.

(ANI inputs)