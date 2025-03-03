Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta seeks suggestions from people, says 'trying to fulfill all poll promises' Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has sought the opinions of common people for the Delhi budget 2025. To facilitate this, she has also released a WhatsApp number where people can share their suggestions.

Delhi Budget 2025: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the government plans to present the Delhi budget between March 24 and 26. She stated that the budget will reflect the vision of 'Viksit Delhi' (a developed Delhi), incorporating suggestions from all sections of society.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "This Budget is 'Viksit Delhi' Budget and we are trying to include all suggestions of the people and to fulfil all the promises we made in our manifesto like financial support to women, control pollution, cheaper and healthier food to poor, health facility of elderly, cleaning Yamuna river and more."

WhatsApp number for suggestions

CM Gupta further stated that all promises made by the BJP, including the Mahila Samman Yojana, have been incorporated into the budget. She added that on March 5, all women's organizations have been invited to the Vidhan Sabha for dialogue, so they can share their suggestions on the budget.

The Chief Minister said that a WhatsApp number (9999962025) has been issued for suggestions from the people on the budget.

