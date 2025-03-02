Delhi minister orders implementation of summer action plan: 'No resident should face power shortage' Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood directed the officials to ensure reliable power supply to all the residents in the National capital.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday held a meeting with officials from energy and power companies, directing them to implement the Summer Action Plan in the capital, with immediate effect. He emphasised the need to ensure a seamless and reliable power supply in Delhi throughout the summer season. The meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi BJP also shared the insights of this meeting via X. In a post featuring Ashish Soon, Delhi BJP states, "Today, an in-depth discussion was held with officials of all power distribution companies and Discoms to review the Summer Action Plan. We are committed to ensure that the people of Delhi do not face any problems in this summer. People should get uninterrupted power supply and the Delhi government is committed to this."

https://twitter.com/BJP4Delhi/status/1896185571053339103

'Maintain stable electricity supply'

Power department officials and stakeholders were instructed to take immediate and effective measures to maintain stable electricity supply. Notably, ensuring a seamless power supply is one of the key priorities for the newly formed BJP government in Delhi. The minister also said that the decisions taken in the meetings will be reviewed in every 15 days.

'Ensure repairs are complete within 5 minutes'

Power Minister Ashish Soon outlined a vision to develop a model colony with organised overhead power cables, eliminating hanging wires. Discussions were also held on removing unauthorised cables from electricity poles to reduce excessive load and prevent entanglement. He also directed the officials to ensure repairs were completed within a maximum five minutes to minimise disruptions in the event of a power grid failure.

He further reiterated the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi (Developed Delhi)', and said the BJP government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working proactively to ensure that no resident faced power shortage during the summer.

The first-time MLA from Janakpuri, Ashish Sood is a prominent Punjabi face in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Cabinet.

(PTI inputs)