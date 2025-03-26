Delhi Budget 2025: Assembly to discuss CAG report, MLA support staff proposal today | Check details Delhi Budget 2025: The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced a comprehensive Rs 1,500-cr plan to clean the Yamuna River and improve Delhi's sewage infrastructure, marking an ambitious river rejuvenation effort in the national capital.

Delhi Budget 2025: The Delhi Assembly is all set to witness key discussions today (March 26), including deliberations on the Annual Budget for 2025-26, a proposal to enhance MLA support staff, and a review of the CAG's Performance Audit Report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also table the Finance and Appropriation Accounts for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

As per the List of Business (LoB), CM Rekha Gupta will lay the copies of the Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Government of NCT of Delhi for the year 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 on the table of the House.

Member Surya Prakash Khatri will move the motion that for proper execution of official work, the number of Data Entry Operators working with each MLA be increased from 02 to 04 and their remuneration be enhanced as per skilled category under the Minimum Wages Act.

Major discussions on CAG report

Additionally, discussions will continue on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)'s Performance Audit Report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

"Discussion will be continued on CAG's Performance Audit Report on Functioning of 'Delhi Transport Corporation' relating to Government of NCT of Delhi," read the statement.

Delhi govt's budget is Rs 1 lakh crore

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital. She stated that this year, the Delhi government's Budget is Rs 1 lakh crore. Calling the Budget historic, the Chief Minister said it is a budget for transforming a dire economy into Viksit Delhi.

"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the whole country are watching this. They all have a lot of hope with the new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; this is a budget of transformation from a bad economy to Viksit Delhi. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs 1 lakh crore. This budget is historic. We are presenting a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 per cent more than last year," CM Gupta stated in the assembly.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. She also proposed Rs 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in the national capital. To develop infrastructure for better connectivity with the NCR region, Rs 1,000 crore were allocated.