Delhi blast: Explosion took place in moving i20, no crater formed after tragedy, say sources A tragic car blast took place at the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving flames and smoke in the air as more than 10 people were killed. The explosion took place in the i20 car, Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed.

New Delhi:

The tragic blast at the Red Fort Metro Station took place in a Hyundai i20 car, Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed. The blast left more than 10 people killed as bodies flew and flames and smoke billowed into the sky.

The blast occurred in an i20 car, in which a few other people were also travelling. The explosion took place in the rear part of the vehicle. After the blast, no crater or pit was found at the site. Also, no nails or wires were found embedded in the bodies of the injured

So far, this pattern has not been seen in any terrorist attack. In blasts caused by terrorist attacks, nails and wires are usually found at the scene. Moreover, terrorist blasts typically leave craters or pits at the spot where the explosion occurs.

The blast took place at 6:52 PM and happened in a slow-moving vehicle, which was coming to a red light, New Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed.

"Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle coming towards red light, passengers were there, and that other vehicles got affected. All the agencies, Delhi Police, FSL, NIA, NSG teams came, they are taking stock of the situation. An investigation is going on; you will be updated. Some deaths happened, few people got injured, you will be updated on that. The situation is being regularly monitored. The Home Minister is being regularly briefed," Golcha told the media a little after the blast.

As per sources, the car in which the blast took place belonged to a person named Salman. The person has been taken in custody, and upon questioning, he revealed that he had sold the car earlier. The police are now working with the RTO to identify the car’s current registered owner.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation following the blast near the Red Fort, sources informed. Shah directed the chiefs of NIA, NSG & Forensic Sciences to rush teams to assist the probe & collect evidence. Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed about the situation.