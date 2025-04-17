Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' from Monsoon session 2025 | Here are details Delhi: The Delhi delegation examined various NEVA components such as apps, dashboards, and war rooms, gaining a first-hand understanding of how technology can enhance legislative transparency and streamline proceedings.

New Delhi:

Vijender Gupta, speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, announced that the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly which is scheduled for the month of July will be conducted entirely paperless. According to reports, this will be made possible by implementing cutting-edge software and mobile applications developed under the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA) initiative.

Vijender Gupta visited the Odisha Legislative Assembly earlier today. He was accompanied by a delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which included Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht.Vijender Gupta and Bisht, along with the delegation, studied the software, gadgets, and apps being developed under the NEVA project. They mentioned that Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi warmly welcomed the delegates from Delhi and shared detailed information regarding the implementation of the NEVA project.

"Odisha is the latest state to join the NEVA ecosystem, and the technology adopted here is both advanced and efficient," said Gupta.

He added, "Odisha has learned from the experiences of other states and has implemented an excellent model. We aim to study their practices closely and further refine and adapt them for Delhi."

Adoption of NEVA model in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi delegation examined various NEVA components such as apps, dashboards, and war rooms, gaining a first-hand understanding of how technology can enhance legislative transparency and streamline proceedings. The team also visited service centres to observe how digital tools are facilitating smooth legislative operations. Speaker Gupta added that the Delhi Assembly intends to adopt elements of Odisha's NEVA model as needed in the future and plans to invite Odisha's technical experts to Delhi to share their knowledge. "Our vision is to position the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a leader in technological innovation, serving as a model for other states to follow," he said.

Reaffirming his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Application' initiative, Gupta stated, "Delhi Assembly is committed to playing a leading role in this digital transformation. The shift to e-Vidhan will not only enhance operational efficiency but also promote environmental sustainability. It will bring greater speed and transparency to legislative processes."

Concluding the official visit, Speaker Gupta and his delegation offered prayers at the revered Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. Describing the experience as deeply spiritual and serene, Gupta, who was accompanied on this visit by his wife, Shobha Vijender, said, "The divine atmosphere and energy of the temple are truly remarkable."

The Budget Session of the Parliament was convened in two parts; it commenced on January 31 and went on till February 13. The second part of Parliament's budget session began on March 10.