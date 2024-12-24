Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress likely to field Alka Lamba against CM Atishi from Kalkaji, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress' Alka Lamba

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress on Tuesday finalised 27 more seats for the upcoming assembly elections and chose Alka Lamba against AAP's Atishi from Kalka, sources said. It has also fielded Farhad Suri from Jangpura, Rajesh Lilothia from Seemapuri and Aasim Ahmad from Matia Mahal, sources added.

Sources indicated that Congress is likely to include a promise of Rs 3,000 per month for women and 400 units of free electricity in its manifesto.

Incidentally, former AAP MLAs Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat joined the Congress on Monday. Yadav said that ever since Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi, the Congress has maintained that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are together in misleading the people of the city with false promises.

The Congress had earlier announced the first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, with party leader and son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit being fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by AAP national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal. It is pertinent to mention that Kejriwal defeated Sandeep's mother Sheila Dikshit in 2013 from New Delhi and became the Chief Minister for the first time.

The Congress has given tickets to Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav from Badli, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar, Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka, and former MP JP Agarwal's son Mudit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk among others.

The Legislative Assembly elections of Delhi for all 70 constituencies are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. The previous Assembly elections were held in February 2020. After the election, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister for a third term. The tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 February 2025.