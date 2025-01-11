Delhi polls: After Atishi, Kejriwal writes to EC, seeks action against Parvesh Verma over alleged voters scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ​Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, alleging electoral roll manipulation in the New Delhi constituency from where the AAP supremo is contesting the assembly polls.

Kejriwal alleged that BJP has found a new way to create fake votes. Union Ministers and the BJP leaders are getting fake votes created at their home addresses, he claimed.

The AAP national convenor urged the election panel to file an FIR against them immediately. An application was given to create 33 new votes at the address of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, he added. Kejriwal also demanded the disqualification of Verma.

BJP attempting to deceive EC: AAP

The development comes hours after AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to deceive the Election Commission by submitting fake voter registration applications in large numbers from the residential addresses of its leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed that dozens of voter registration applications had been filed from single small shops and basements.

He also accused the BJP of submitting multiple new voter registration applications using the residential addresses of their leaders.

"This is the reality of the biggest political party in India. This is how Prime Minister Modi's party plans to win the elections," Singh said, listing the names of BJP leaders, including union ministers, for their alleged involvement in the issue.

"The BJP and its leaders are trying to deceive the Election Commission. This is BJP's election scam, being carried out by their Union ministers and MPs, and they are undermining the integrity of the Election Commission," Singh added.

CM Atishi also writes to CEC

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking an appointment to discuss alleged electoral roll manipulation in the New Delhi constituency.

This was her second letter to the CEC over the issue in the past three days. On January 5 also, she had requested a meeting to discuss these alleged irregularities.

In the latest letter, she again raised the issue of the alleged electoral irregularities in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, urging the CEC an immediate meeting.

The city is scheduled to vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

