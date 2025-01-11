Delhi polls 2025: Kejriwal is not only 'Aapda' for Delhi but also for AAP, says Amit Shah at BJP's slum event

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed "Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan" in JLN Stadium, Delhi. Earlier in the day, the home minister targeted former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP national convenor is responsible for the sufferings of the poor in the slum areas in the national capital.

"Due to the failure of Arvind Kejriwal, who lives a luxurious life in a 'sheesh mahal' (glass palace) using the money of the people of Delhi, people are forced to live in dirty and filthy slums," he posted on X.

The Modi government is fulfilling the dreams of these (poor) people of a respectful life and a pucca house, his post read further.

"Today, in the 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan', slum dwellers will declare an end to the 'Thug Raj' of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

