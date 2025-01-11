Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Delhi polls 2025: Kejriwal is not only 'Aapda' for Delhi but also for AAP, says Amit Shah at BJP's slum event

Delhi elections 2025: The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Jan 11, 2025 16:36 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 16:45 IST
Image Source : X/BJP Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed "Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan" in JLN Stadium, Delhi. Earlier in the day, the home minister targeted former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP national convenor is responsible for the sufferings of the poor in the slum areas in the national capital.

"Due to the failure of Arvind Kejriwal, who lives a luxurious life in a 'sheesh mahal' (glass palace) using the money of the people of Delhi, people are forced to live in dirty and filthy slums," he posted on X.

The Modi government is fulfilling the dreams of these (poor) people of a respectful life and a pucca house, his post read further.

"Today, in the 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan', slum dwellers will declare an end to the 'Thug Raj' of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

