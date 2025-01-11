Delhi Assembly elections: As per sources Ramesh Bidhuri is BJP's CM face, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that sources within the BJP have told him that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced (as BJP CM face) in the coming one or two days.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced (as BJP CM face) in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP. Ramesh Bidhuri should tell what he did for the development of Delhi while being an MP. What is his vision for Delhi?

"... After the official announcement of his name, there should be a debate between the CM candidates of BJP and AAP in front of the people of Delhi..." he added.

Kejriwal again raised concerns over the addition of 13,000 new voters in just 15 days, between December 15 and January 8. He alleged that several of the new voters were brought in from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a scheme to alter the election results. Addressing the media after lodging the complaint, Kejriwal said, "How could 13,000 new voters appear suddenly in such a short span of time? Many of these voters have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other neighbouring states to create fake voter registrations. This manipulation undermines the election process."

With the Delhi elections scheduled for February 5 and results on February 8, the war of words over alleged voter manipulation has intensified the already heated political atmosphere in the capital.