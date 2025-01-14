Delhi Assembly Election: CM Atishi files nomination papers from Kalakji seat | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Delhi election 2025: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi on Tuesday (January 14) filed her nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections, from the Kalkaji seat at the District Magistrate's office in Lajpat Nagar.

Atishi failed to file nomination on Monday

Earlier on Monday, Atishi had failed to file her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency due to delay. Accompanied by senior party leader Manish Sisodia, she had a roadshow after paying respects at a gurudwara in Giri Nagar, and then headed towards the district election officer's office to file her nomination.

However, due to the delay caused by the roadshow, she couldn't file the papers before the 3 pm deadline. Instead, she went to the Election Commission office to join AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for a meeting with officials.

Notably, the nominations for the assembly elections can be filed daily until 3 pm.

Delhi Elections 2025

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi.

The AAP received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57 per cent of the total valid votes polled, while BJP received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51 per cent of the total valid votes polled.

